J&K Security Crisis: Will Govt’s Local Defence Strategy Against Militants Work?

The remilitarisation of Jammu has attracted criticism from Valley-based political parties who have accused the Lt Governor administration of failing to prevent violence.

“The BJP government has failed to control the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Rajouri attack, the government is now arming locals (village defence committee) with arms and ammunition,” former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told a gathering recently. “Such moves can only further the BJP government’s agenda of creating a wedge between communities. Such steps will also create an atmosphere of fear, suspicion and hatred,” she added.

Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the National Conference also slammed the government for “admitting” that its claims to abrogate Article 370 to improve security and bring peace have "fallen flat”.

The kind of attack we saw in Rajouri and the situation in Kashmir, the numbers of security forces personnel are being increased at all this points to the fact that the situation is not under control. The government is now compelled to take these steps,” Abdullah said recently.

VDGs came under significant criticism as a result of which they were banned in early 2000s when the J&K state started emerging out of the insurgency phase and the Centre embarked on a slew of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) that included disbanded armed militia groups against whom there were allegations of abuse such as Special Task Force (STF), Ikhwan renegade forces as well as VDGs.