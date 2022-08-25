Armed Attacks, Drones: Why Is Jammu Seeing a Rise in Militant Activity?

Yet, Pargal is not the only incident which has brought Jammu into the spotlight this year. Officials said on Tuesday that two suspected terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri.

Instead, security forces and analysts point to a whole array of similar incidents that have evinced official interest and also heightened the security concerns over what many see as attempts to resuscitate militancy in the Jammu region.