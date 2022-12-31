J&K Violence: Militancy Drops but More Muslims at Stake, Will 2023 Bring Hope?

Around 100 new recruits joined the militant ranks this year, reflecting a decline of 37 percent compared to the last year. 74 alone had joined the TRF/LeT which underscores that the group held considerable sway over the militancy in Kashmir that was once dominated by the Hizb ul-Mujahidin(HM).

Of these 100, 65 have been killed in various gunfights this year, 17 have been arrested and only 18 are active. This is the lowest-ever number of active militants in Kashmir at least in a decade.

As per J&K Police, the forces recovered huge quantities of weapons totalling 360 during various gun-battles and raids, which include 121 AK series rifles, eight M4 Carbines and 231 pistols.