Can Israel & Palestine Coexist ? First, They Need a History Lesson

An old man in baggy clothes, introducing himself as an historian, shook me from my reverie and offered his services at a price. Having read various histories of the region, I was a great deal confused as to what state of things existed here in the past. I welcomed the opportunity to seek clarity from the unknown historian.

“Who is the rightful landlord of this disputed and divided city — the Israelis or the Palestinians?”

“Neither. They are both trespassers,” he said.

“Trespassers? Have they not been living here since the dawn of history?”

“Nonsense! In ancient times, this land was Canaan. People have been living here since 3200 BC. But not the Israelites or the Philistines.”