India's Uniform Civil Code: Aimed at Muslims, But are Hindus Ready for It?

A certain machismo defines the Modi 2.0 regime. Buoyed by electoral success after success, the government at the Centre, as well as the states ruled by Mr Modi’s Party, have demonstrated a rare appetite to venture into territories which, until now, no predecessor had ‘dared’ to do.

A case in point is the political restructure of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by a brilliant, yet blatantly underhand, legislative sleight of hand. The fact that the courts of law cannot get themselves to take up and adjudicate, in a timely fashion, on the legality of such adventures has only emboldened our rulers. Therefore, the adage “Fools dare where angels fear to tread” stands consigned to the dust bin of electoral rewards.

As the Modi Juggernaut goes about fulfilling one election manifesto item after another, I wish to add a note of caution on the latest pasture that seems to have captured the imagination of our rulers-the Uniform Civil Code.