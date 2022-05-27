ADVERTISEMENT
Uttarakhand Govt Announces Drafting Committee To Implement Uniform Civil Code
The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government on Friday, 27 May, announced a drafting committee to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state.
The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, while retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, ex-state chief secretaries Shatrughan Singh, Manu Gaud and Surekha Dangwal to be members, news agency ANI reported.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
