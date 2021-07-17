India's IT Rules: What Facebook, WhatsApp, IG Compliance Reports Tell Us

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp published their first monthly compliance report mandated by the new IT Rules that came into force on 26 May. The rules require with over five million users platforms (known as ‘Significant Social Media Intermediaries’) – to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken. The current reports capture information for the period from 15 May to 15 June, 2021.

While the reports throw up interesting insights into actions taken regarding harmful content, the reports themselves come amidst Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s legal challenge to parts of the IT Rules itself.

It is noteworthy that the mandated compliance report—under section 4(1)(d)—and WhatsApp’s legal challenge to the traceability of messages requirement—under section 4(2)—both fall under the same section of the Rules. They are both part of the “Additional Due Diligence” requirements of Significant Social Media Intermediaries like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

This piece explores three major aspects of the monthly compliance reports.