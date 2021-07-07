How Reliable is Facebook's Transparency Report? Experts Weigh in

Facebook in its community standards defines the type of content they are likely to remove on account of a potential violation of the aforementioned standards. One of the categories therein is 'violent and criminal behaviour'.

Hate speech is purportedly governed as per their understanding of this category. "However, as can be gleaned from the various instances in which the Facebook Oversight Board has overturned such decisions, the categories often prove to be ambiguous and subjective. It also deploys AI-based content monitoring to detect hate speech," said Basu, a fellow at IFF.

"Hate speech is dependent on context, language, region, and the person – making it a very complex problem to solve. For example, a simple misspelling of words can circumvent AI deployed to identify and action hate speech," explains Rizvi.