WhatsApp Bans 2 Mn Accounts: First Compliance Report Under IT Rules

Meanwhile, WhatsApp had, earlier in May, approached the Delhi High Court on the ground that the new IT Rules would cause WhatsApp to ‘break privacy protections’.

WhatsApp has asked the HC to declare one of the new rules as a violation of privacy rights as per the Constitution of India since it requires social media companies to “identify the originator of information” whenever authorities demand.

While the new laws require WhatsApp to trace the originator of the message, the company says it cannot do that because messages are end-to-end encrypted and to comply with the law, WhatsApp says, it would have to break encryption for receivers, as well as “originators” of messages.