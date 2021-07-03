'Big Step Towards Transparency': Law Min Praises Facebook, Google

After several online platforms like Facebook, Google, Koo, Instagram published their compliance reports under the new IT rules, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday, 3 July, said it was a "big step towards transparency".

He took to Twitter to post several newspaper clippings and wrote, "Nice to see significant social media platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram following the new IT Rules. First compliance report on voluntary removal of offensive posts published by them as per ITes is a big step towards transparency (sic)."