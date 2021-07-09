ADVERTISEMENT
Updated Privacy Policy ‘Voluntarily’ On Hold: WhatsApp Tells Delhi HC
The court is hearing a plea by WhatsApp, and Facebook, challenging a CCI inquiry into the policy.
i
WhatsApp on Friday, 9 July informed the Delhi High Court that they have put updated privacy policy on hold, reported Bar&Bench.
The court is hearing a plea by WhatsApp, and Facebook, challenging a CCI (Competition Commission of India) inquiry into the policy.
(With inputs form Bar&Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT