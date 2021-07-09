ADVERTISEMENT

Updated Privacy Policy ‘Voluntarily’ On Hold: WhatsApp Tells Delhi HC

The court is hearing a plea by WhatsApp, and Facebook, challenging a CCI inquiry into the policy.

WhatsApp on Friday, 9 July informed the Delhi High Court that they have put updated privacy policy on hold, reported Bar&Bench.

The court is hearing a plea by WhatsApp, and Facebook, challenging a CCI (Competition Commission of India) inquiry into the policy.

(With inputs form Bar&Bench)

