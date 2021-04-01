India-Pakistan Talk Cricket and Trade: What Exactly is Brewing?

As one astute Pakistani commentator observed, the 24 February India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire caught hawks and doves on both sides by surprise.

If this wasn’t enough, Pakistani analysts were stupefied over the remarks of Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (QBL) at a ceremony in the Pakistan Air Force Academy in Risalpur on 2 February and at the Islamabad Security Dialogue (ISD) in Islamabad on 17-18 March. These remarks left (on either side) the hawks aghast and doves warning of ‘spoilers’: Kargil-1999, Mumbai-2008, and Pathankot-2016.

After the recent dialogue on water sharing, now there is talk of resuming trade and cricket, even if taking baby steps. What exactly has been brewing between India and Pakistan, and since when?