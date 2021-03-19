After Pakistan PM, Army Chief Bajwa Reaches Out to India for Peace

Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue organised by Pakistan’s national security establishment, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa on Friday, 19 March, called for India and Pakistan to "bury the past" – an evident reference to the tense relations shared by the two nations, especially in the Kashmir region.

Bajwa, however, said that the burden is on India to create a "conducive environment".

This comes two days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken at an event, expressing his vision of peace and economic prosperity between the two nations. He has also stressed that Kashmir remained the “biggest hurdle between the two countries”.