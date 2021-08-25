India May Lose the Most as Taliban’s Rise Tips the Scales

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has drastically changed the global power dynamic. India could turn out to be the biggest potential victim of this change.

In a nutshell, Pakistan has won Afghanistan. Some key players, including acting President Amrullah Saleh, are resisting the Taliban from the Panjshir valley in the north, but some in India’s security set-up are not confident that they will be able to successfully pull together. One must hope they will, for a fully empowered Taliban could be disastrous, for both Afghan citizens and India.

A phalanx of powers backs Pakistan’s play. China, Russia, and Iran seemed to be on board, and Qatar facilitated it. Russia seems to have reservations now, but these powerful countries apparently helped Pakistan’s agents to orchestrate the fall of province after district, probably with a fine-tuned combination of bribes, threats, blandishments, and promises.

The United States was apparently fooled about what would happen after its troops withdrew. NATO and other smaller partners had zero decision-making roles. But there are signs that the UK, which has played Pakistan’s game on Jammu and Kashmir since 1947, is also covertly backing Pakistan’s bold play in Afghanistan.