Biden’s 'America Is Back' Call Leaves Afghans to Fight Taliban for Basic Rights

US President Joe Biden will own the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan with the attendant humanitarian catastrophe on display even though the blame should be spread across four US administrations.

Biden’s slogan of “America is Back” sounds more like “America is Gone", as the Afghans are left to the medievalist Taliban and the women to live in home jails.

Comparisons to the fall of Saigon in 1975 are aplenty and the infamous photo showing Americans boarding a helicopter from the roof of an apartment building is all over social media. It’s safe to say this is not the photo Biden wants associated with him. He is old enough to remember the humiliating defeat in Vietnam, but the abrupt and badly planned departure from Afghanistan he ordered feels quite similar.