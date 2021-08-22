Afghanistan Crisis: IAF Flight With 107 Indians From Kabul Lands at Delhi Base
Two other flights carrying around 350 people evacuated from Kabul, landed in Delhi on Sunday morning.
107 Indians out of 168 passengers on a special repatriation flight from Kabul on Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft, landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad on Sunday, 22 August.
Meanwhile, two other flights carrying around 350 people evacuated from Kabul, on Saturday, 21 August - Air India and IndiGo - landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha on Sunday morning.
The Taliban took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, ousting the US-backed government.
It is estimated that around 400 Indians are stranded in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan returnees to be vaccinated with free Polio Vaccine.
British Defence Ministry said on Sunday that seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul airport.
British Defence Ministry said in a statement, "conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible", news agency AP reported.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Afghanistan returnees will be vaccinated with free Polio Vaccine - OPV and fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and his team met on Saturday in the White House Situation Room to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, counterterrorism operations and evacuation efforts.
Vice President Kamala Harris joined the meeting, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, among others.
The situation at the Kabul airport remains tense, with thousands of US troops trying to secure the airport to complete the evacuations, while tens of thousands of Afghan citizens try to flee the country through evacuation flights.
According to the Biden administration, there are over 15,000 Americans and 50,000 to 60,000 allies that need to evacuated, news agency AFP reported.
"They want to evacuate 60,000 people between now and the end of this month. It's mathematically impossible", European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was reported as saying.
India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.
Roughly, there are around 400 Indians stranded in Afghanistan, while India continues to look at ways to evacuate them by coordinating with the US and other friendly countries, Indian Express reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.