India Can Back Ahmad Massoud’s Anti-Taliban Struggle, or Risk Being Cornered

The total collapse of the Afghan state in the hands of the ISI-backed Taliban during the last ten days has brought an ignominious end to the two-decade-long American-led intervention. Whilst the Taliban controls most of Afghanistan now, one province continues to hold out — Panjshir. The National Resistance Front (NRF) based out of the Panjshir Valley, led by Ahmad Massoud and the former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, now stands as the last bastion against the malaise of Taliban hegemony.

The notion that Taliban 2.0 will be a reformed and enlightened version of its previous self has already been proved as farcical. Minority groups have been massacred, women have been disenfranchised from holding particular jobs, families of journalists targeted and killed, and national monuments vandalised. All this whilst six thousand NATO troops still remain and help in evacuations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. One can only imagine the nature of their regime once these soldiers leave as well. In these circumstances, the NRF led by Ahmad Massoud remains the last hope for a democratic and plural Afghanistan. It is India’s moral prerogative, as well as in its strategic interests, to give its complete support to the National Resistance Front in its struggle.