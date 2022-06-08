India, Hindutva, Arab Flak: BJP Can’t Distance Itself from the ‘Fringe’ Anymore

India’s liberals cannot derive much satisfaction from the strong protest statements made by the foreign offices of the Gulf Arab states, and by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) or the Al Azhar University in Cairo, over the remarks about Prophet Muhammad by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) former spokeswoman, Nupur Sharma. She has now been suspended. If anything, protests by the Arab governments weaken the case of Indian liberals.

Indian Muslims, too, are placed in an embarrassing position by this unwanted expression of support and solidarity. The fight against the Hindutva ideology that’s being furthered by the BJP cannot be sustained by support from Arab polities, where liberal freedoms are shaky. Indian liberals also cannot cite the condemnation registered by illiberal Arab governments to say that the Modi government and the BJP’s intolerance is unacceptable.