What India’s COVID-19 Response Can Learn From Behavioural Science

The inherent challenge in India’s response to COVID-19 is that it relies on individual actors to abide by social distancing and safe public health practices. While the national lockdown(s) facilitated such behaviours to some extent, confirmed cases have climbed to nearly 1.8 lakh, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The rise in coronavirus infections suggests that the new reality of remote working and restricted social gatherings is likely to remain in the foreseeable future. With the end of total lockdown, and the economy preparing for a slow and inevitable reopening, ensuring that people continue to follow public health guidelines is crucial to managing the spread of the disease and saving more lives.