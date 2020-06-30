18,522 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 5.66 L; 16,893 Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 18,522 to 5,66,840 on Tuesday, 30 June, while the death toll increased by 418 to 16,893. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,15,125 active cases across the country, while 3,34,821 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Late on Monday, the Centre announced guidelines for Unlock 2, which have to be implemented till 31 July, with the night curfew being further reduced from 10 pm to 5 am.
- Shops, depending upon their area, can have more than five people at a time, but they will have to maintain adequate distance, the Unlock 2 guidelines said
- Domestic flights, passenger train services will be further expanded in a calibrated manner during Unlock 2
- Delhi on Monday reported 2,084 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 85,161
