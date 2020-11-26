Alibaba’s Investments In India Is Over $3 Billion. So, Why Ban It?

I have a friend who is an amateur tech-geek. So, about a decade ago, when most of us hadn’t even heard of LED bulbs, he had installed LED lights in his new apartment. This made him an illuminance-snob. He would look down upon us desis who were still trapped in our incandescent world. The trouble was, that a couple of years down the line, when the first bulb went bust, he couldn’t find a replacement in India.