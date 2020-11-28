Hyderabad Polls: Here’s Why 95% Voters Support ‘Right To Recall’

Cities put electoral democracy to test in India. In these battlegrounds of destiny, the support of a responsive State is essential for the citizens – the reason why municipal elections provide a granular view of people’s perception about democracy and its discontents.

An overwhelming majority of citizens of Hyderabad, in a recent study, stated they are in support of Right to Recall of non-performing municipal corporators before the end of their tenure. A large number also demanded similar measures to rein in corrupt municipal officials. The voters of Hyderabad, a globally connected IT hub of the country, have extensively supported next generation electoral reforms to make power at every level more answerable. Here are the top four findings of the study: