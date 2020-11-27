GHMC Polls: Why This Civic Poll Is Part of BJP’s Hindutva Project

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) established its rule as the result of a social movement for a separate Telangana state. History has shown that its not easy to dislodge those who have captured power riding on social movements.

Trinamool Congress' capture of power in Bengal riding on the Nandigram and Singur agitations and AAP's success in Delhi following the Jan Lokpal movement are two recent examples. But TRS embodies this even more directly as it has benefitted from a bigger and older movement.

The BJP understands that the TRS can't be dislodged unless an ideological battle is waged against it, questioning the very idea of Telangana that it stands for.

The Idea of Telangana

Hindutva outfits see Telangana as the result of Hindus’ resistance to a Muslim ruler - the Nizam and the need for revival of the “glory” of the “pre-Muslim” period.

But the TRS's idea of Telangana can be traced back to the 1952 protests against non-Mulkis, the 1969 agitation for a separate state and the formation of the Telangana Praja Samithi, and finally the 2011 protests in which TRS itself played a key role.

TRS sees the history of Telangana not in Hindu vs Muslim terms, but as product of Kakatiya, Qutbshahi and Asaf Jahi rule.

This is not surprising as the Velama caste that CM K Chandrashekar Rao comes from, were landed elites who held influence through most of these dynasties.