Morarji Desai: Fighter, Rebel, Statesman and First Non-Congress PM

In 1952, Morarji Desai became the Chief Minister of the Bombay state - a unified province of the Bombay province and the princely states of Guajarat and Baroda.

In 1956 Desai became a Finance minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru government, in which he served till 1963, when he resigned.

Desai is said to hold the record as the longest serving Finance Minister, having presented the maximum number of budgets.

In 1967, he was named the deputy Prime Minister in the Indira Gandhi cabinet.