Coronavirus Aftermath: Will US, Other Powers Disengage With China?

We are also witnessing signs of authoritarian leaders exerting more control on their citizenry and (re)defining the sovereign command.

China is already commanding greater authoritarian control and surveillance on its citizens under President Xi. Boris Johnson, despite UK witnessing a surge in COVID-19 deaths, has in fact seen a rise in his approval ratings in the UK. And, Trump in the US, is using this crisis-opportunity to get more national attention in an election year, projecting himself as a ‘war-time president’ (his approval ratings have also gone up), while pursuing his xenophobic identity politics agenda, attacking China first, and now the WHO.

As Yuval Noah Harrari argued in a recent column, the choices people and governments make now shall (re)define the world they (or rather we) inhabit after the storm passes. And, in making choices, both governments and nation-states need to be wary of their long-term ramifications. One key pattern being observed in the case – as highlighted in most affected nation-states so far – is how the fight against coronavirus has fostered support for strong leaders across the world.