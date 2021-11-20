FB & Delhi Riots: How Does the Platform Keep Evading Responsibility?

With a recent whistleblower Frances Haugen sharing internal papers of Facebook disclosing how the platform has ignored controlling misinformation, hate speech and violence, it is an understatement to say the platform is facing a public crisis. The scale of the problem is global and not limited to the United States, where Facebook is based. Regulators in the US and the world are looking to intervene and limit the damage facebook is causing to society. Indian regulators, too, have been trying to make Facebook and other social media platforms accountable, but have been failing to make meaningful headways.

The Facebook papers Frances Haugen shared in detail show how Facebook actively failed to control the spread of misinformation in India, and also confirms how Facebook actively hid reports that conclude this with regulators and investors. Some reports based on these papers, by The Wall Street Journal, also detail how Facebook knew there was hateful content and misinformation being spread against Muslims in India and has chosen not to act against certain groups because of their close relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Our regulators are also not aggressively pushing back against Facebook and its role in spreading hate in India.