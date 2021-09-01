Will 'Prevent Misuse of Freedom of Press': Centre Defends New IT Rules

Defending the constitutional validity of the new Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021, before the Delhi High Court, the Centre claimed that the rules seek to "prevent the misuse of the freedom of press" and protect citizens from fake news in the digital media space.

The Centre, in its counter affidavit said that although the right to freedom of speech and expression, including the freedom of press, is critical for a vibrant democracy like India, citizens "cannot be treated as passive consumers", news agency PTI reported.

The new IT Rules, issued under the Information Technology Act, 2000, seek to impose a ‘Code of Ethics’ on digital news publications and regulate their functioning.