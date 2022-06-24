Dear NCERT, What History Should India's Students Read? One That Fetches Votes?

Nevertheless, it is a historical fact that India has been a palimpsest, with diverse races, religions, cultures that descended here over the centuries and got immersed and assimilated into Indian identity. Tony Joseph has established this impressively in his Early Indians. The claims of belonging today are being made through the logic of ‘pitrabhumi’ and ‘punyabhumi’, which excludes a huge section of our population who are Muslims or Christians.

Within this paradigm, the Hindutva ideologues have already told us about those who belong here and it is their history that need to be taught. All others can remain part of the historical tomes but the coming generations will grow up totally unaware of these ‘others’ in their textbooks. That serves the purpose pretty well.

As we should be aware, our immediate historical past before independence was the British colonial rule, which was preceded by the Mughals, with all its strengths and weaknesses of the period. The British historians and orientalist writers demonised the Mughals, dubbed them barbaric and made tall claims that they were here to save the Hindus from the depredations of the Mughals/Muslims. This was surely a smart exercise in the legitimation of colonial rule.

There were many colonial historians like V A Smith, and multiple volumes of Eliot & Dowson that provided a semblance of scholarly authority to this prejudiced reading of our past. Our Hindu right derides Macaulay, like others do as well, but revels in the communal and very expedient interpretation of the Mughals by the same Macaulyans.