National Curriculum: 24 in Charge of Restructuring Have Strong RSS Links

At least 8 of the members have been associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS student wing. Most of them have been office-bearers.

Professor CI Issac, a retired history professor, has been associated with the ABVP since 1975. The group work on ‘Gender Education’ comprises Rashmi Das, who has a PhD from JNU. She is a former President of ABVP’s JNU Unit.

Prof Mamata Singh, who is part of the focus group on Arts Education, has been associated with the ABVP for three decades.

Prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe, an associate professor, who is currently heading the focus group in charge of Science Education, has been the national president of ABVP.

Professor Payal Mago, Director of DUs Campus on Open Learning, was associated with the ABVP till a few years ago.

Raman Trivedi, who teaches at West Bengal’s University of Animal and Fishery Sciences. Prof Ashutosh Mandawi, was a post-holder with ABVP’s Chhattisgarh Unit. JP Singhal, was also a National President at one point.