Cricket & Schrödinger’s Cat: Can Indian Men’s Team Address Systemic Paradoxes?

The famous Shakespeare’s Hamlet quote, “To be, or not be”, appropriately defines the Indian men’s cricket situation. A team that in the recent past has been compared with Sir Clive Lloyd’s 70’s West Indies and Waugh’s and Ponting’s early 2000 Australia for their on-field extraordinary performance. A team that has forced cricket analysts and pundits to affirmatively claim that this era of cricket belongs to Indian men’s cricket. Moreover, how could someone forget Justin Langer’s interview after the heroics of Gabba, where he profoundly claimed, “Never ever underestimate Indians."

So there were never questions regarding the bench strength and the talent the Indian cricket team acquired in the last few years. The cricket fraternity has accepted and celebrated the rise of the Indian men’s cricket team.

Nevertheless, one may argue that these accolades were mainly given to the Indian team based on their Test performance. However, isn’t the Test format considered the pinnacle of cricket?