T20 World Cup: Skipper Rohit Sharma Admits India Fell Little Short With the Bat

"The pitch is such that the wicket can come any time for the seamers. When you see that score (40/3 in 10), you'll always think you're in the game. It was a match-winning partnership from Miller and Markram," added Rohit.

India also suffered some lapses on the field, giving Markram a huge slice of luck at 35 when a juggling Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch at deep mid-wicket and got another reprieve on the same score when Rohit missed an underarm direct hit at striker's end.

"But we were not good enough on the field. We gave so many chances and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field."

"We have played in such conditions so conditions are not an excuse. We want to be consistent in that department. We could not hold on to our chances, we missed a few run-outs including myself. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game," insisted Rohit.