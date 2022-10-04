Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger Win Nobel Prize for Physics 2022

Anton Zeilinger was born on 20 May 1945 in Austria, and received his doctorate from the University of Vienna in 1971. He is a quantum physicist, known for his research in quantum entanglement, quantum interferometry and quantum information, with special focus on novel entangled states and their applications in quantum communication and quantum computation.

Zeilinger's research group has demonstrated a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, wherein it is possible to move a quantum state (an entangled pair of photons in this case) from one particle to another at a distance.

Alain Aspect was born on 15 June 1947 in Agen, France and his known for his work on some intriguing properties of quantum mechanics. According to the The Royal Society, Aspect's Bell's inequalities tests with pairs of entangled photons (1982) have contributed to settle a debate between Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr, started in 1935.

He has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics this year for developing an experiment which allowed exciting atoms in a new way so that they could emit entangled photons at a higher rate. He even allowed switching between different settings so that the end result would not be affected by any advance information fed into the system.

John Clauser was born on 1 December 1942 in Pasadena, California. He is an experimental and theoretical physicist, known for his contribution to the foundations of quantum mechanics.

He was awarded for building an apparatus that emitted two entangled photons at a time, each towards a filter that tested their polarisation. The result was a clear violation of a Bell inequality and agreed with the predictions of quantum mechanics.