T20 World Cup: Don't Write Pakistan Off, Babar Azam's Side is Still Lethal

Great Coaching Staff

After many years, Pakistan has a coaching staff with clarity of thought which translates to a healthy leadership group among the players. Cricketing greats Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Yousuf, Matthew Hayden and Shaun Tait have been silently doing their job to turn the clock backwards — to design a Pakistan cricket team of all-rounders. There are players like Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed who can roll their arms with spin, besides giants like Shadab Khan who can do anything inside a cricket field.

Hayden's oratory skills, as seen in the videos posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their social handles, lifted the spirits and pulled them out of the hole. The former Australian batter is a mentor who observed every player and appreciated the effort on the field. He devised strategies for short-term goals and created a friendly environment in the camp.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan are a top opening pair, although they did not call the shots in all the games in this edition but clicked when their team needed it, against New Zealand in the semi-final. The duo added 105 runs for the first wicket and scored fifties to guide their side to victory.

Babar scored 53, while Rizwan was out for 57, and they entered the record books to become the only pair with three century-plus stands in the T20 World Cup. Last year, they stitched 152 against India and 113 to inflict wounds on Namibia.