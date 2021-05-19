COVID Has Orphaned Many Kids. What’s the Legal Way to Offer Help?

They are vulnerable and can easily fall into the wrong hands and be subjected to abuse, child labour and even trafficking. Therefore, it is imperative to spread public awareness about the right way of dealing with these children affected by the pandemic.

Thus, to reiterate as above, in case one comes across a child left homeless or without parents, the best option is to call Childline at their 24/7 phone number 1098 or contact them through their website. Another option is to contact the local police authorities or the District Child Welfare Committee.