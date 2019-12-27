Tech Mahindra Introduces Paid Adoption Leave for Same-Sex Couple

Taking a major step towards creating an inclusive workplace, IT major Tech Mahindra has announced that same-sex couples will be able to avail 12 weeks of paid adoption leave as per the new policies.

The three-day bereavement leave would also be allowed to same-sex partners, Tech Mahindra said.

The new policies are aimed at expanding the company's diversity and inclusion policy, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community, new parents, cancer patients and survivors.