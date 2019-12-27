Tech Mahindra Introduces Paid Adoption Leave for Same-Sex Couple
Taking a major step towards creating an inclusive workplace, IT major Tech Mahindra has announced that same-sex couples will be able to avail 12 weeks of paid adoption leave as per the new policies.
The three-day bereavement leave would also be allowed to same-sex partners, Tech Mahindra said.
The new policies are aimed at expanding the company's diversity and inclusion policy, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community, new parents, cancer patients and survivors.
Further, support groups for employees, like new parents, cancer patients/survivors and fitness and lifestyle, would also be created, it said.
"As a ‘company with a purpose', Tech Mahindra is excited to embark on this transformational journey of empowering our associates by keeping their needs foremost," Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.
