Coronavirus Outbreak: What Our Urdu Poets Wrote About Pandemics

Running apace with this growing ‘medicalisation’ is what Mishra calls the increasing ‘politicisation’, as the Hejaz becomes a highly contested zone, and the pilgrims a volatile, politically-driven lot than the meek, pious passengers of olden days.

Since the bulk of Haj pilgrims in the period of Mishra’s study were from Asia and Africa, where diseases, especially highly contagious ones such as cholera, small pox, typhoid, etc. were rampant, the colonial governments in these parts did their best to control the spread of epidemics at the source, that is, at the exit points for each country, usually the embarkation ports along the Indian Ocean.

Since there was no rule in the Pilgrim Ships’ Act regarding compulsory vaccination then, pilgrims could only be ‘induced’ to get themselves vaccinated by persuasion. Despite the best of intentions, disease and infection could not be entirely controlled. People continued to pour into Mecca, either with forged certificates or without the knowledge that inoculations were for their own good.

Many even believed that being ‘Allah’s guests’, those who die in Mecca, considered the Bait-ul Muqqaddas or the ‘Holiest of Homes’, were assured a straight passage to Heaven. They, therefore, not only made light of any inconveniences or misfortunes, but even considered it a rare privilege to die and be buried in the soil of the holy sites.