When Fiction Predicted the Reality of the Novel Coronavirus

There’s a new ‘C-word’ that has been on everyone’s mind lately - the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has now turned into a global pandemic. Europe has been declared the new epicentre for the spreading virus and governments around the world are trying their best to battle it.

People around the world are self-quarantining and practicing social distancing, making things feel quite apocalyptic. India is airlifting its citizens from affected countries and making sure people are tested and quarantined. While the COVID-19 outbreak may have come as a shock to some, there some TV shows, films and books that have previously hinted at this crisis.