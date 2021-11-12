COP26: Why Is the World Silent on China’s Monopoly on Tibet’s Rivers?

As COP26 wraps up, the world is again ignorant about the importance of Tibet's role in combating the global climate crisis. Despite all the hue and cry, the stakeholders failed to recognise the urgency and weightage of " The Third Pole " in this collective mission – not just "The Third Pole" after Arctic and Antarctica but also a " Water Tower " of the whole of Asia. Noted environmentalist Michael Buckley stated in his book 'Meltdown in Tibet ' , "We have only one Tibet. There are no backups, no second chances. If the water resources of the Tibetan plateau should be blocked or diverted or become polluted, then Asia will tumble into chaos."

It may sound a little exhausting to reiterate that Tibet is the source of 10 major rivers and has the largest glacier reservoir on this planet. Nobody cares about these facts because they sound so fabricated to them. If UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cares about the importance of global action on the climate crisis and states, "It's one minute to midnight on that Doomsday clock and we need to act now", then why is he not aware of Tibet’s role? It’s partly due to China's pressure. China’s annexation of Tibet led to the monopoly exploitation of her natural resources. This act alone, to my mind, has irreparable consequences for the entire world. It is time to protect Tibet's environment for the sake of this planet.