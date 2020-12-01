Chinese Def Min’s Nepal Visit: Are India’s Nepal Efforts In Vain?

In this regard, greater emphasis has been laid on resumption of joint-military exercise (last held in 2017), expedition to Everest, officers’ training, exchange of high level visits – all stalled due to the COVID-19 crisis. He thus spent much of the day in the Nepali Army (NA) headquarters, and engaged in dialogue with NA Chief Gen Purna Chandra Thapa. Clearly, the visit was aimed at further strengthening the Nepali Army’s relationship with China.

Mr Wei also met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari and PM Oli. Since he said that the visit is aimed at implementing bilateral agreements, it was directly addressed at the non-implementation of the BRI projects with Nepal.