Indian Army Chief to Visit Nepal to Improve Strained Ties 

"I am sure this visit will go a long way in strengthening the bonds of friendship that the two Armies cherish," he said.

He also said that he is grateful for the opportunity to call on the Prime Minister of Nepal.

"It is going to be a great honour for me to be conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by the Rt. Hon'ble President of Nepal. I am looking forward eagerly to this visit," the chief said.

The Army chief's visit to Nepal is part of a traditional ceremony where he will be accorded the honorary rank of General in the Nepalese Army. Sources say it could be an important breakthrough in India-Nepal relations under the current circumstances.