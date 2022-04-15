China, Violence, Dalits: CPI(M) Must Introspect What It Really Stands For

The 23rd congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) made news by inducting Ram Chandra Dome, the first Dalit face in its highest decision-making body, in its history of six decades. It shows how late the party is even by the standards of the non-revolutionary parties. Apart from that, nothing emerged from the party congress to ignite a national discussion on the political future of the country – or the party, or the Communist movement. Why does the party not inspire confidence in the people when it says that it wants to be the fulcrum of the battle against the fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? Its answer lies in the political resolution of the party, which was discussed and approved by the party congress.

A political party that still describes China as ‘socialist’ and with reverence should not expect people to take it seriously when it swears by democracy in India. Similarly, a party that does not even mention the repression of Uighurs in China should not expect people to believe it when it claims that it stands for the rights of minorities in India.