RSS & CPM Cadre Deaths: Kerala Political Violence Taking Communal Tone?

The fear of death squads on the prowl becomes palpable in Kerala as the state witnessed two gruesome political killings within a fortnight. The relative pause prevailed in political killing for the past many months in the state was broken on 15 November, when the 27-year old S Sanjith, an RSS Pramukh in Palakkad district, was hacked to death by a group of assailants allegedly belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

A fortnight later, it was the turn of a death squad comprising suspected BJP-RSS activists/supporters to kill PB Sandeep Kumar, a 32-year old CPM leader in Pathanamthitta district in Central Kerala. Kumar, the Peringara local committee secretary of the CPM, was killed on the night of 2 December. The killings have taken place in the backdrop of a high-pitched political hate campaign by various shades of fundamentalist outfits showing unbearable viciousness on social media platforms.