An Indian Army Veteran Explains ‘Abide With Me’ & Spirit of India

On Christmas Day 1994, I was leading an Indian Army United Nations Military Observer Group in war-torn Rwanda. We were deployed for peacekeeping, and with us were soldiers and civilian officials from over 35 countries. I was invited for midnight mass by one of the contingents. Attending the event with me were a mixed group of people as international as can be. In my deep bass voice I sang praises to the Lord through hymns and psalms, and prayed without the customary prayer book as I knew most Protestant Christian prayers by heart.

At the cake and coffee session many international people walked up to me to inquire how being a Muslim I was so conversant with everything Christian. I smiled at them and responded with: “What makes you think that we in India stick to our individual faiths? What you saw me do, I can do equally well for all major faiths in India. We have a syncretic culture, and like and respect all faiths.” India's stock in the mission, already high due the professionalism of our soldiers, rose even higher that night.