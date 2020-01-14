Christian Hymn ‘Abide With Me’ Dropped from Republic Day Ceremony

The Beating Retreat Ceremony, organised at the Vijay Chowk on 29 January every year, marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. As tradition goes, the ceremony closes with the Christian hymn Abide With Me, which was believed to be Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite. However, that’s all set to change as the Defence Ministry has decided to not play it during the closing ceremony this year, Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

“Different tunes are experimented with at the Beating Retreat ceremony. This year Vande Mataram is likely to replace Abide With Me,” a ministry official, quoted by HT said.