Does India Stand to Lose Bangladesh’s Friendship Over CAA & NRC?

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which came into force last week, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, has impacted ties with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. The CAA names Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan as the three Islamic countries which are the sources of illegal migration into India, and ones with significant numbers of persecuted non-Muslim minorities. Negative reaction, in varying degrees, to the CAA, has surfaced in all three countries.

In Bangladesh particularly, it has raised the spectre of an exodus of illegal Bangladeshis living in India, to cross the border again to return home. The government of PM Sheikh Hasina, which has taken bilateral ties with India to new heights over the last two decades and more, has been put in a quandary.