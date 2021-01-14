Was It Apt For Allahabad HC To Step In To Defend Right To Marry? 

The right of an adult to marry a spouse of their choice, subject to consent validly given, is a private, personal choice. It seems intuitive that it should not be deliberately thrown open to public scrutiny and interference from strangers, but it is only on 12 January 2021 that a single judge of the Allahabad High Court (at its Lucknow Bench) has restricted such exposure.

In Smt. Safiya Sultana through her husband Abhishek Kumar Pandey & Anr. v. The State of U.P. & Ors. (“Safiya Sultana”), the High Court has read down the procedural Sections 6 and 7 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (‘SMA’) which provides a way for couples to marry without being bound by any religious laws or practices.