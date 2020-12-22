If One Marries & Converts By Choice Courts Can’t Interfere: Cal HC

According to a 7 December report by Murutia Police Station, Ayesha Khatun married Asmaul Shaikh and the report included a statement she had made before a Judicial Magistrate in Tehatta, West Bengal that she was in a relationship with Shaikh and had willingly married him, reported Live Law.

Previously, the petitioner had questioned the credibility of the statement, alleging there was coercion and he was not allowed to meet his daughter in court on 16 September when her statement was produced under Section 164 CrPc.

The woman was asked to record a second statement before the Additional District Judge, Tehatta indicating there was no external influence to her decision, but this did not remove the father’s ‘suspicions’.