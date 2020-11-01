Allahabad HC Order on Conversions for Marriage Omits Vital Context

The high court also relied on a judgment by the Supreme Court in Lily Thomas v. Union of India from 2000, to say that the Supreme Court had apparently observed that “conversion of religion of a non-Muslim without any real change in belief in Islam and only for marriage is void”.

However, this is a curious application of the law in Lily Thomas.

There, the issue before the Supreme Court was related specifically to conversion to Islam for the purpose of a second marriage. The Court clearly framed the issue as “where a non-Muslim male gets converted to Islam without any real change of belief and merely with a view to avoid an earlier marriage and enter into a second marriage” (emphasis added). According to the court, in such situations, the second marriage would then be void under the rules of Hindu and Islamic personal law.

The facts there were that a Hindu man, who was already married to a Hindu woman, had converted to Islam in order to marry a second woman without having to first obtain a divorce from his wife. (He nonetheless appears to have sought a divorce from the first wife and did not intend to live with two wives.)