Where Was I During the Emergency? Right Here, Where I Still Stand

But this Emergency was pretty ‘exciting’ for me. My parents decided that I could take a flight via Kolkata. So, I bought an Indian Airlines ticket for six thousand rupees and took a flight for the first time. I could not fulfil my desire of watching the first day, first show of the movie ‘Sholay’ in Mumbai. So, I saw Sholay on the third day in Kolkata and then reached Sahibganj.

Everyone, starting from relatives, neighbours and friends, wanted to give us advice and help, but secretly. Someone introduced us to the inspector, who was a new appointee. I was then tasked with visiting him regularly with a bottle of whiskey. I would take the bottle secretly and place it on the window adjacent to the backdoor of the guesthouse. There was a continuous supply of whiskey, and the inspector kept delaying the service of the warrant. This went on for weeks.