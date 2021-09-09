20 Years After 9/11, Afghanistan Is Back to Square One & US Has Learnt Nothing

Twenty years on, a second significant September 11 is upon us, and Afghanistan is bleeding once again. Several massacres and human rights abuses were committed at the hands of the Taliban ahead of Kabul’s fall. Now, the Taliban has re-formed a hardline government and restored the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan exactly on the eve of the twentieth anniversary of America’s invasion of the country.

The same old guard is back in the driving seat, with no women in the Cabinet, and with a few token non-Pashtuns. This in a country that had over 27% women in Parliament just a month ago. The Chief Executive and the Interior Minister both have millions of dollars of bounty on their heads. The Ministry of Vice and Virtue is back, and the Ministry of Women stands abolished. It is back to square one, with the country literally handed back to the same savages it was freed from.

Even as Pakistan gleefully celebrates its “win against America”, western officials and media have taken a sharp turn away from whipping Pakistan alone within weeks of Kabul’s fall. Most western commentary now tries to completely ignore and bury the vile and duplicitous role Pakistan has played in bringing Afghanistan down in flames.